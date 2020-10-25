1/
{ "" }
Born September 6th 1942 – Died October 24th 2020 at age 78. She passed away at home surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Leonard "Curly" Cline, mother, Philomenia and father, Homer Bolen, 4 brothers, 2 sisters, 1 stepson. She is survived by her children, Fred (Tammy) Cline, Curt (Leah) Cline, Rhonda (Kevin) Sardella, Becky (Johnny) Jewell; stepdaughters, Florence and Carolyn; 15 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 3 sisters and 1 brother; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends may call from 2 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 8 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 and again one hour prior to the service from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 29 at the O.R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 South High St. Internment at Concord Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
