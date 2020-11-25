Cox, Margaret
1922 - 2020
Margaret Elisabeth "Peg" Lehman Cox was born in Albany, NY on November 25, 1922, daughter of Ralph Skiff Lehman and Elisabeth McFee. She died in Columbus, OH from Covid-19 complications on November 23, 2020. Her early years were spent in Cherry Valley (Otsego County) NY where she graduated from high school. She graduated from Cazenovia Junior College and then received her B.S. in Human Ecology at Cornell University in 1944. She interned at the Johns Hopkins Hospital military program and Bushnell General Hospital in Utah. In November 1945, she entered the U.S. Army Medical service as a dietician and served in 3 hospitals. At Valley Forge General Hospital, she met Sgt. John Henry Cox, Jr., Regular Army, veteran of ETO. They were married August 20, 1948 in Cherry Valley, NY. They served on the same hospital staff for two years. She was discharged in February 1949 as a 1st Lieutenant. They moved on his change of orders, first to Letterman Army Hospital at San Francisco, CA, later to Food Service School, Sendai, Japan, Quartermaster School at Fort Lee, VA and on to The Advisory Team at Columbus General Depot, Columbus, OH. They raised four children in the Whitehall area. Peg was active in PTAs, Camp Fire Girls, Boy Scouts, and in church activities at Eastview United Methodist Church. In 1962, she returned to work as a dietician at St. Anthony's Hospital in Columbus. She served as a dietician at The Ohio State University Hospital from 1968 – 88, and then joined the Central Ohio Medical Group as a Diabetes Care Specialist working in all four of the group's offices. She was always interested in gardening, genealogy and in family reunions in New York state. After being widowed in July 1983, she joined the Toastmasters Club in Whitehall and also attended several Elder Hostels with friends, including two in Hawaii and two in her great-grandmother's native Ireland. Following retirement in 1993, she moved to a sunny apartment at Friendship Village of Columbus where she participated in many activities. Peg served on various committees, codirected two chime groups, and served as President of the Resident's Association and later as Resident Trustee. Until recently, she continued to travel to visit her family spread out across the country, and to maintain a small flower bed outside her window. She is survived by her children, Mary Ellen (R. Douglas) Hurt, West Lafayette, IN, James Edward (Anita) Cox, Snoqualmie, WA, David Howard (Christine) Cox, Potomac, MD, Barbara Jeanne Flynn of Anchorage, AK. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Aaron (Burgundy) Cox, Issaquah, WA, Adam (Andrea Dimond) Cox, Seattle, WA, Adlai (Rachel) Hurt, Knoxville, TN, J. Austin (Erin) Hurt, St. Louis Park, MN, Gregory (Scott Peters) Cox, Albany, NY, Palden Flynn, Chicago, IL and Zoey Flynn, Philadelphia, PA; and 8 great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be made by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH. Burial will be at the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to the Memorial Fund at Friendship Village of Columbus, the Mid-Ohio Foodbank or The Margaret & John H. Cox, Jr. Family Scholarship at The Ohio State University. Memorial contributions to The Margaret & John H. Cox Jr. Family Scholarship may be made online (http://go.osu.edu/cox
) or by check made payable to: The OSU Foundation, PO Box 710811, Columbus, OH 43271-0811. Please include fund number on the memo: #316172 www.evansfuneralhome.net