The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Custer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Custer

Add a Memory
Margaret Custer Obituary
Custer, Margaret
1938 - 2019
Margaret A. Custer, age 81, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born on June 30, 1938 in Pomeroy, Ohio to the late Jerome and Goldie (Burton) Hawk. Margaret enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, watching British mysteries, and vacationing every year with her children. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her brother Jerry Hawk, sister Mary Jo Beliveau and nephew Steve Hawk. She is survived by her companion of over 30 years, Tom Sauer; children, Darla (Michael) Deibel and Dr. Jack Custer; grandchildren, Eric Deibel and Kelly (Bryan) Jasin; great-granddaughters, Parker and Andi Jasin; special nieces and nephews, Kim Faulk, Tracy Williams, Mike (Laronda) Hawk, and Chris Faulk; many extended family members and friends. Margaret will be interred at Gilmore Cemetery in Meigs County at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel. As you remember Margaret, may you hear her voice saying "This too shall pass."
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Download Now