Dinger, Margaret
1926 - 2020
Margaret "Peggy" Dinger, age 94, passed away on May 14, 2020 at Friendship Village of Dublin, after residing there for 16 years. She was born in Mount Pleasant, PA to Ola and Morris Pigman. She graduated from Westminster College, PA with a music education degree. She was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. While in college, she met her husband, Don. They were married in 1948. She taught elementary music education for many years in Bethel Park, PA. After moving to Columbus, Ohio in 1970 she taught piano and worked for a cardiologist. She belonged to Covenant Presbyterian Church for 50 years where she was active in the choir and playing the piano. She participated in Vaud-Villities for 30 years. She enjoyed playing bridge, playing the piano, reading, being with her family, attending the symphony and jazz arts. She also had a love for cats. Later she volunteered at Kobacker House. She is predeceased in death by her parents and her loving husband, Don of 48 years. She is survived by her children, Marcia (Jim) Keim and Jeff (Lynn) Dinger; grandchildren, Lori Keim (Dennis Borlek), Mark (Courtney) Keim, Greg and Michael Dinger; great grandchildren, Hudson and Kinley Keim. The family wants to extend a special thank you to the dedicated and caring staff at Friendship Village and Ohio Health Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 800 McConnell Dr, Columbus, OH 43214. The family will have a graveside service at a later time. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with final arrangements, please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Peggy or to sign her online guest book.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 20, 2020.