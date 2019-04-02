Moore, Margaret Docherty

1934 - 2019

Maggie Moore, passed peacefully April 2, 2019. She was born December 6, 1934, in Youngstown, to Margaret and Henry Docherty. She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1952, was the second woman to receive a Bachelors of Engineering from Youngstown State (1956), and completed both a Masters (1962) and a Ph.D. in Public Administration (1986) at The Ohio State University. She began her teaching career at OSU while earning her Master's degree and forty-some years later, she was teaching her last classes online for the University of Phoenix. Most of her students and colleagues know her from many, many years at Franklin University. She was an avid reader and writer, a world traveler, an artist, a lover of dogs, and a curious soul. She is predeceased by her parents, and her husband of 49 years, David H. Moore. She is survived by her children, Sheila and David Fries, Chip and MaryKay, Mic and Kim, Meghan and Sean Wilk, and Pat and Diana; her grandchildren, Jack, Kaitlin and Josh Bowers, Maggie, Michael and Sydney Fries, Jacob, Nic, Hank, Andy, Keegan, Erin, Lily, Cassidy, Bella, Liam, and Kevin and Libby; and great-granddaughter, Josie. Family will receive friends Friday, April 5 from 4-7PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6 at 10:30 AM at St. Agatha Church, 1860 Northam Road, Upper Arlington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary