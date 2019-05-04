Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home
38475 Chestnut Ridge
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-4626
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Dowdell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Meg" Dowdell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret "Meg" Dowdell Obituary
Dowdell, Margaret "Meg"
Meg Dowdell, 68 of Columbus Ohio passed away unexpectedly, April 28, 2019. She was born the daughter of Jane (nee Obringer) and Richard Dowdell in Elyria. She is survived by her mother, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, 1 aunt and uncle and many cousins, nieces/nephews, great-nieces/nephews. Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 pm Friday May 10, 2019 at Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home, 38475 Chestnut Ridge, Elyria, OH. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Agnes Church, 611 Lake Ave, Elyria, OH. Burial will be private. Contributions in her memory can be made to St. Paul's Mission Church, P.O. Box 40 Hays, MT 59527 or St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1582Ferris Rd. Columbus, OH 43224.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now