Dowdell, Margaret "Meg"
Meg Dowdell, 68 of Columbus Ohio passed away unexpectedly, April 28, 2019. She was born the daughter of Jane (nee Obringer) and Richard Dowdell in Elyria. She is survived by her mother, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, 1 aunt and uncle and many cousins, nieces/nephews, great-nieces/nephews. Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 pm Friday May 10, 2019 at Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home, 38475 Chestnut Ridge, Elyria, OH. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Agnes Church, 611 Lake Ave, Elyria, OH. Burial will be private. Contributions in her memory can be made to St. Paul's Mission Church, P.O. Box 40 Hays, MT 59527 or St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1582Ferris Rd. Columbus, OH 43224.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 6, 2019