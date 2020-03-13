|
McIlwaine, Margaret E. "Peggy"
1932 - 2020
I began my life's journey on December 3, 1932 and passed on to another on March 12, 2020 at the age of 87. I was preceded in death by my husband Edward J. McIlwaine, former husband Ralph Van Houten, our two infant sons, our daughter Kim Marie Partlow, a grandson, two brothers and a sister. Being mostly homebound the last few years, I enjoyed reading Amish novels, doing puzzles, and playing along with TV game shows all while listening to my favorite country music. I wish to thank my wonderful nephew Robert Vance for all his helpful assistance and good times spent along with my special cousin Shirley Coontz and my loving niece Marie Kuhn. I am also survived by my granddaughters, Peggy (Dean) Shoemaker, Colleen Gray and Amber (Mathew) Brown; many great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren, other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. I have chosen not to have a traditional funeral service but will have what I call my "Farewell Party" for those gathered graveside at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, 8029 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St, Reynoldsburg. In lieu of flowers, as I "go rest high on that mountain", should anyone wish to continue my support for the Shriner's, St Jude Children's Hospital or the s Project, donations would be greatly appreciated. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020