Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Reedsville Cemetery
Reedsville, OH
View Map
Margaret Evelyn Smalley


1925 - 2020
Margaret Evelyn Smalley Obituary
Smalley, Margaret Evelyn
1925 - 2020
Margaret Evelyn Smalley, age 94, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away February 6, 2020. She was born in Reedsville, Ohio to the late Glenn and Emily Boring. Margaret was predeceased by husband Bernard Smalley and granddaughter Carissa Brown. She was a member of Southwestern Church of Christ. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Smalley; sister, Betty Spencer; brother, Floyd Boring; grandson, Derek Brown; and great granddaughter, Iliana Eliot Brown. Friends may visit Tuesday, Feb 11 from 5-7PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio. Interment will be held 12PM Wednesday at Reedsville Cemetery, Reedsville, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
Remember
