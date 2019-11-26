The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Margaret Ferguson


1931 - 2019
Margaret Ferguson Obituary
Ferguson, Margaret
1931 - 2019
Margaret A. Ferguson, lovingly known as Margie, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on April 30, 1931 to the late Floyd E. and Margaret A. Denbow. She also joins her husband James Ferguson and her sons Robert Whatley and Paul Ferguson. A loving aunt and family member, Margie will be remembered for her zest for life and her gift of dance. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Fred (Kathy) Denbow, Theresa Fogle, Laura (Mark) Droese and Tom (Trista) Denbow; many great nieces and nephews; along with many cousins and their families. Her family will receive friends from 11am-12Noon on Friday, November 29, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, where her Funeral Service will begin at 12Noon. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of condolence to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019
