Fidler (McKendry), Margaret

1922 - 2019

Margaret McKendry Fidler, age 96, of Grove City, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Margaret was born in Lennoxtown, Scotland to the late William and Elizabeth Dempsie. She immigrated to the United States, settled in Columbus and worked as the secretary for Mayor Sensenbrenner and later Auditor of the State of Ohio Tom Ferguson. She was a member of The Young Democrats, Daughters of Scotland and a parishioner at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husbands James McKendry and Phillip Fidler, daughter Margaret Elizabeth McKendry, sister Cecilia Tyler and brother Hugh Dempsey. Margaret is survived by her sons, William D. (Linda) McKendry and Roderick F. (Barbara) McKendry; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Mae) Dempsey; sisters, Mary McGinty, Ellen (Don) Eldred, Kathleen (Tom) Patrick, Anne Hender, and Betty Duncan; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 6-8 PM Tuesday, April 30 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM Wednesday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3730 Broadway. Rev. Fr. Daniel J. Millisor celebrant. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to the .