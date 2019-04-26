The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
3730 Broadway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Fidler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (McKendry) Fidler


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Margaret (McKendry) Fidler Obituary
Fidler (McKendry), Margaret
1922 - 2019
Margaret McKendry Fidler, age 96, of Grove City, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Margaret was born in Lennoxtown, Scotland to the late William and Elizabeth Dempsie. She immigrated to the United States, settled in Columbus and worked as the secretary for Mayor Sensenbrenner and later Auditor of the State of Ohio Tom Ferguson. She was a member of The Young Democrats, Daughters of Scotland and a parishioner at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husbands James McKendry and Phillip Fidler, daughter Margaret Elizabeth McKendry, sister Cecilia Tyler and brother Hugh Dempsey. Margaret is survived by her sons, William D. (Linda) McKendry and Roderick F. (Barbara) McKendry; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Mae) Dempsey; sisters, Mary McGinty, Ellen (Don) Eldred, Kathleen (Tom) Patrick, Anne Hender, and Betty Duncan; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 6-8 PM Tuesday, April 30 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM Wednesday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3730 Broadway. Rev. Fr. Daniel J. Millisor celebrant. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to the . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of watch Margaret's life tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Download Now