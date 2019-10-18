Home

Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Christ Presbyterian Church
4220 Cleveland Avenue
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ Presbyterian Church
4220 Cleveland Avenue
Margaret Foster


1927 - 2019
Margaret Foster Obituary
Foster, Margaret
1927 - 2019
Margaret I. Foster, age 92, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019 surrounded by her family. She retired from the Credit Department of Schottenstein's and was a longtime member of Christ Presbyterian Church. Margaret enjoyed painting and ballroom dancing. She loved life and her many friends! She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Foster; parents Mayme and Harold Dillow, siblings Lucy Conti, Helen Garnett, Betty Mohr, and Gerald Dillow. She is survived by her children, Dan (Brenda), Deborah (Ben Carr), and Charles (Joetta) Foster; two grandsons, Philip (Alison) Carr and Charles Foster; two great granddaughters, Elliot and Baylor Carr; sister, June Ray. A memorial service will be held at 3pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 4220 Cleveland Avenue, where friends will be received one hour prior to the service, from 2-3pm Wednesday. Visit www.heartandhope.com to share your memories of Margaret.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019
