Hegedus, Margaret
1916 - 2020
Margaret Mary (Slaminka) Hegedus, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020 at the Dublin Retirement Village in Dublin, Ohio. She was 104 years old. She was born on August 29, 1916 in Cleveland, OH, the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Derner) Slaminka and Stephen Slaminka. Margaret (Marge) was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert (Bob) Hegedus and by all of her siblings; brothers Joseph, Emil, Frank, sisters Lillian (George) Schebek, Helen (John) Schultz, and Florence Slaminka. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Timothy) Kohr; grandsons, Robert "Todd" (Andrea) Kohr, and Matthew (Amelia) Kohr; and great grandsons, Aidan and Gavin Kohr. Marge was a devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was her life's joy. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.