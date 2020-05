Henslee, MargaretMargaret Henslee, age 84, of Columbus, passed away Wednesday, May 06, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Norbert Henslee, parents Harry and Bernice Dearth, sisters Ruth and Marilyn, 2 infant sisters, brothers Don, Coe and Ralph, and grandson Jeffrey. Survived by children, Judy (Larry) Doyle, Terry Henslee and Brad Henslee; brothers, Neil, Dale and Cliff; sister, Ann; grandchildren, Brian, Eric, Scott, TJ, Angela, Erica, Jessica, Andrea, Daniel, Brenda, Matthew, Ben, Tina and Toni; blessed with 28 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Private family burial Flint Cemetery. Due to the health crisis, there will be a memorial service held at a later date. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, DUBLIN/PLAIN CITY CHAPEL. www.tiddfuneralservice.com