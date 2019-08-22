|
Wallace, Margaret Hock
1936 - 2019
Margaret Hock Wallace, 102, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, peacefully with her family surrounding her. Margaret was preceded in death by both of her husbands Paul Hock, whom she was married to for 47 years, and Jack Wallace. She is survived by her children, Lois (Jim) Blumenstiel and David Hock; grandchildren, Laura (Dan Downey) Blumenstiel, Braden (Shelly) Blumenstiel and Lisa (Aaron) Blumenstiel Falvo; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Chelsea, Madeline, Bella, Nash, Brynn, and Drew. Margaret was the first female foreman of a jury in Franklin County, she was the legal secretary for 2 federal judges and as an animal lover, she actively supported several animal rescues. Being a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many people, she will be greatly missed. Calling hours will be held at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5-7 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm. A private family burial service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rescuedohio, Kindness Ranch or to any animal rescue your of choice. Please donate to the animals! Condolence may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019