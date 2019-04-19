The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Margaret Huff

Huff, Margaret
1940 - 2019
Margaret "Maggie" Huff, age 78, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. Family will receive friends from 4-6 PM on Monday, April 22, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1479 Morse Road, Columbus, Ohio 43229, where family will also receive friends from 10:30 AM until time of service. Interment will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Danby Cemetery, Sunfield, Michigan. For extended obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019
