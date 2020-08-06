1/
Margaret "Midge" Husa
1952 - 2020
Husa, Margaret "Midge"
1952 - 2020
Margaret "Midge" Husa, age 67, passed away at home in Columbus, Ohio on July 29, 2020. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents John and Anne Schoonmaker, and sister Mary Schoonmaker. She leaves behind her sister, Anne Stopper of Columbus, Ohio (with whom she shared a birthday, 4 years apart); her nephew and his family, Ryan, Molly and Maxwell Stopper of Chicago, Illinois. Midge was born in Washington, D.C., but grew up and lived most of her life in Michigan, where she worked and retired from Detroit Edison. She loved gardening and became a Master Gardener in 2010. In the summer, her house was "the one with all the beautiful flowers." She was also a staunch lover of both dogs and cats. She volunteered at the Dearborn Animal Shelter in Dearborn, Michigan, where she rescued several strays. The family would like to thank Mount Carmel Hospice for all the help and support they gave us these past five months. We also would like to send a special thank you to "Florence" our kind and amazing helper from Homewell Care Services of Worthington. We could not have kept Midge at home without her help and support. Also, a special thanks to Richard, our "personal Chef" and storyteller, who kept us going these many months. Entrusted arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. A private family gathering is being planned in celebration of Midge's life. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to, may make a donation in Midge's name to the ASPCA or American Cancer Society. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Midge's family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
