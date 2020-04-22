Home

Margaret Kennedy Obituary
Kennedy, Margaret
1931 - 2020
Margaret Kennedy died April 21, 2020 at Westminster Thurber Health Care Center. Margaret attended Grove City Church of the Nazarene for over 30 years. Preceded in death by her parents Oady and Elsie Mayle, husband Gillian Kennedy, brother William Mayle, sister Wanda Norris and daughter-in-law Heidi Leigh Kennedy. Survivors include her children, Kathy Kennedy and Mark (Laura) Kennedy; grandchildren, Christopher (Meredith), Matthew (Malory), Emma (Stephen) King, Allison (Nick) Coyle, Kevin and Laurel; great-grandchildren, Ella, Amelia, Hadley, Piper, Hudson, Everleigh, Lincoln, Oliver; sisters, Ruth Kennedy, Madlyn Blackburn, and Darlene (Willie) Mayle. Private family services will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, with Owen Stotts officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2020
