Kimball, Margaret

1930 - 2020

Margaret "Peg" Kimball, age 90, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in Van Wert, Ohio, daughter of the late Eugene and Mabel (Brown) Kintz. Also preceded in death by her husband Tom Kimball, siblings Theresa Humrickhouse, Jack Kintz, and infant sister Roberta Kintz. Survived by her children, Greg (Sonya) Kimball, Jeannie (Stan) Uchida and Beth (Kyle) Cross; grandchildren Chris, Sarah, Patrick and Danny; numerous other relatives and friends. Friends may call 4-6 p.m. Thursday at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd. and 10:30-11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Peace Church, 20 East Dominion Blvd., where her Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in her memory to St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o Our Lady of Peace Church or Holy Family Soup Kitchen.



