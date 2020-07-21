1/
Margaret Kimball
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Margaret "Peg" Kimball, age 90, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in Van Wert, Ohio, daughter of the late Eugene and Mabel (Brown) Kintz. Also preceded in death by her husband Tom Kimball, siblings Theresa Humrickhouse, Jack Kintz, and infant sister Roberta Kintz. Survived by her children, Greg (Sonya) Kimball, Jeannie (Stan) Uchida and Beth (Kyle) Cross; grandchildren Chris, Sarah, Patrick and Danny; numerous other relatives and friends. Friends may call 4-6 p.m. Thursday at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd. and 10:30-11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Peace Church, 20 East Dominion Blvd., where her Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in her memory to St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o Our Lady of Peace Church or Holy Family Soup Kitchen.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
JUL
24
Service
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Funeral services provided by
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
