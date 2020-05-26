Margaret "Joan" Kirkwood
1946 - 2020
Kirkwood, Margaret "Joan"
1946 - 2020
Margaret "Joan" Kirkwood, passed away on May 22, 2020 after a battle with cancer. She was a beloved Mother, a wonderful Nana, a kind friend and will be deeply missed by many. She is survived by her children, Bryan (Lori) Wallace, Andrew Wallace and Nicole Kirkwood; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many other dear family members and friends. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel. To view FULL Obituary details, visit www.schoedinger.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
