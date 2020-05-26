Kirkwood, Margaret "Joan"
1946 - 2020
Margaret "Joan" Kirkwood, passed away on May 22, 2020 after a battle with cancer. She was a beloved Mother, a wonderful Nana, a kind friend and will be deeply missed by many. She is survived by her children, Bryan (Lori) Wallace, Andrew Wallace and Nicole Kirkwood; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many other dear family members and friends. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel. To view FULL Obituary details, visit www.schoedinger.com
1946 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 28, 2020.