Kose, Margaret
1923 - 2020
Margaret 'Peggy' Louise Kose, age 97, of Pickerington, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Born June 15, 1923 to the late Fred and Bessie Mechling in Glenford, Ohio, Peggy graduated from Glenford High School in 1941. In 1945, she graduated from the Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics. On August 19, 1945, Peggy married her loving husband, Paul Kose in Glenford. During her married life, she lived in Gatesville and Killeen, Texas, Columbus, Brice, Glenford and Pickerington, Ohio. Peggy was a charter member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Reynoldsburg and Epiphany Lutheran Church in Pickerington, Ohio where she taught Sunday school, sang in the church choirs and was a member of the 'Women of Church'. Peggy was a member of 4-H growing up and this led her to be a 4-H club leader, and judge. She was also a member of the Pickerington Historical Society, Pickerington Senior Center, and a lifelong member of the OSU Alumni Association. Peggy is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Paul Henry Kose, daughter Kathleen Kose, sisters Kathleen, Mary Frances, and Helen (Don) Hursey and brothers Dewalt Mechling and Paul (Anne) Mechling. She is survived by her sons, Bill (Kay), Bob (Joan), Tom (Debbie), and David (Billie) Kose; grandchildren, Bradford (Jessica), Douglas (Elizabeth), Kristi, Jon (Sarah), Benjamin (Nichele), Alexandria, and Kristopher; great-grandchildren, Anabel, Adeline, Nathan, Isaac, Emerson and Ezekiel; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A private funeral service will be held at Highland Cemetery in Glenford, Ohio. Arrangements by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Peggy's memory to Epiphany Lutheran Church in Pickerington, Ohio at https://www.epiphany-lutheran.com/donate
