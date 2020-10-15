Margaret Kozelek

Kozelek, Margaret
Margaret Cecelia "Maggie" Zang Kozelek, 86, died on October 13, 2020 in Bexley Ohio. She was preceded in death by parents Francis and Margaret Zang, husband Dan, and sister Mary. She is survived by sister Aggi Gary, brother Frank (Margaret) Zang, and children Anne, Ed (Stephanie), Kaki, Carroll (Sean) Cincotta, Liz, Jim (Maria), Susi (Buddy) Smith, and Jeanne, plus eleven very loved grandchildren. Maggie was a talented cook and writer, she loved all things left-handed, and was a self-described "authentic eccentric." In her career with the City of Columbus, she created the first all-senior citizen drill team, worked at Rec Centers all over the city, and brought her writing flair to everything from City Hall to the Gus Macker basketball tournament. She was a long-time writer of "Bargain Bits" in Columbus Monthly magazine, was a member of St. Catharine parish, and was in book clubs and bowling leagues city-wide. A surprisingly good bowler, Maggie was relentlessly cheerful, unfailingly optimistic, and worried more for others than she did for herself. Her family were the beneficiaries of her love and wisdom and she will leave behind many happy memories. Her place in heaven will have a great box of wine, unlimited cigarettes, and plenty of winning slot machines. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 19 at St. Catharine of Sienna Church. 500 S. Gould Rd. where friends may visit after 10:00 a.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Interment following at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Mary C. Zang Scholarship at Ohio Dominican University: https://www.ohiodominican.edu/alumni-friends/giving-to-odu/endowed-scholarship-funds
. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Visit egan-ryan.com
for condolences.