1/1
Margaret Kozelek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kozelek, Margaret
Margaret Cecelia "Maggie" Zang Kozelek, 86, died on October 13, 2020 in Bexley Ohio. She was preceded in death by parents Francis and Margaret Zang, husband Dan, and sister Mary. She is survived by sister Aggi Gary, brother Frank (Margaret) Zang, and children Anne, Ed (Stephanie), Kaki, Carroll (Sean) Cincotta, Liz, Jim (Maria), Susi (Buddy) Smith, and Jeanne, plus eleven very loved grandchildren. Maggie was a talented cook and writer, she loved all things left-handed, and was a self-described "authentic eccentric." In her career with the City of Columbus, she created the first all-senior citizen drill team, worked at Rec Centers all over the city, and brought her writing flair to everything from City Hall to the Gus Macker basketball tournament. She was a long-time writer of "Bargain Bits" in Columbus Monthly magazine, was a member of St. Catharine parish, and was in book clubs and bowling leagues city-wide. A surprisingly good bowler, Maggie was relentlessly cheerful, unfailingly optimistic, and worried more for others than she did for herself. Her family were the beneficiaries of her love and wisdom and she will leave behind many happy memories. Her place in heaven will have a great box of wine, unlimited cigarettes, and plenty of winning slot machines. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 19 at St. Catharine of Sienna Church. 500 S. Gould Rd. where friends may visit after 10:00 a.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Interment following at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Mary C. Zang Scholarship at Ohio Dominican University: https://www.ohiodominican.edu/alumni-friends/giving-to-odu/endowed-scholarship-funds. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Visit egan-ryan.com for condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Catharine of Sienna Church
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Catharine of Sienna Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved