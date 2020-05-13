Margaret "Mike" Krauss
Margaret "Mike" Krauss, age 98 died Monday May 11, 2020 at The Villas at St. Therese. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and her close friend Mary DiPalo. Proceeded in death by her husband of 66 years, Richard "Dick" Krauss, sister Marian Fontaine, brothers George Arthur, William and Joseph Miller. She was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, St Xavier Society, St Mary's Class of 1939, Forever Young Club and St Mary's of Groveport Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mike's memory to: The Central Association of the Miraculous Medal 475 E Chelten Ave Philadelphia, PA 19144 or a charity of your choice. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
