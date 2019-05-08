The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Margaret Louise Blankenberg, age 74, of Columbus, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital to join her late husband John M. Blankenberg, brother Jack L. Beem and granddaughter Jessica Eames. She was born on July 1, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Edward and Mary Beem. She was employed at Commercial Vehicle Group. She was a member of Avondale United Methodist Church. Survived by four children, Candy (Mark) Strong, Pamela Fady, Chris Eames and Theresa McAllister; and dearly loved grandchildren, Michael, Robert, Frederick, Alexis, Stephanie, Dominic, Yasmine, Arika and Gabriella; and seven great-grandchildren and many cherished friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger (Hilltop Chapel), 3030 W. Broad St., where funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10 am. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to in her memory. Visit www.heartandhope.com to extend condolence or share a memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 9 to May 10, 2019
