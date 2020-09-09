Gard, Margaret Louise
1928 - 2020
Margaret Louise Gard entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Born on November 5, 1928, and earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Wittenberg College in Springfield. There she met and married The Rev. Edward L. "Lee" Gard, Jr. on July 14, 1951. Together they served Christ in both of their vocations. In 2010 she and Lee returned to her hometown of Zanesville. After celebrating 65 years of marriage, Lee passed away on November 18, 2016. Margaret was much loved by all who knew her. Her warmth and compassion extended to all and her years as a teacher influenced the lives of countless students. Margaret is survived by her four children, Ellen (Bill) Mallory, Virginia, Eileen (Dwayne) Liles, Daniel (Annette) Gard and Paul Gard. Calling hours will be held from 4 - 6 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, Zanesville, and one hour prior to services at the church. Funeral Services will be held at 11AM Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Zanesville. Burial will follow in the Zanesville Memorial Park. To read the full obituary or leave an online condolence please visit, www.hilliscombsnestor.com
