Lyons, Margaret

Margaret Welsh (Franklin) Lyons, age 86, passed away on April 29, 2020. She is survived by her children, Jeff (Peggy) Franklin, Michelle (Phil) Johnson, Mike(Teri) Franklin, Marcia Dennis; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Terry Welsh. She was preceded in death by her son Jamie Franklin, her first husband Jim Franklin, and her second husband Larry Lyons. Margie was a long-standing member of New Albany Church of the Nazarene. She loved people, children, Hallmark TV, cappuccinos and anything chocolate. In her last years she longed to be in her heavenly home and she is finally there. Her family is very grateful to the staff at Edgewater Assisted Living in Plain City for their loving care and support. Due to the current social distancing restrictions, a celebration service will be held at a later date, to be announced.



