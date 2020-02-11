|
Mackey, Margaret
Margaret L. Mackey, of Groveport, passed away on February 6, 2020. She was born on May 1, 1929 in Portsmouth, Ohio. Survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Robert. Surviving family includes children, David Mackey, Barbara (Dale) Folsom, Jeffrey Mackey and Sandra (Robert) Masters; and her grandchildren, Andrew (Jenny) Masters, Sarah (Chris) Blanda, Ryan (Emily) Folsom and Jessica (Ryan) Masters. Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren. There will be a private family memorial on Sunday, February 16. In lieu of flowers, the family request a donation be sent to Mid-Ohio Foodbank, 3960 Brookham Dr., Grove City, OH 43123 or midohiofoodbank.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020