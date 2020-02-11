The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 840-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Mackey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mackey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Mackey Obituary
Mackey, Margaret
Margaret L. Mackey, of Groveport, passed away on February 6, 2020. She was born on May 1, 1929 in Portsmouth, Ohio. Survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Robert. Surviving family includes children, David Mackey, Barbara (Dale) Folsom, Jeffrey Mackey and Sandra (Robert) Masters; and her grandchildren, Andrew (Jenny) Masters, Sarah (Chris) Blanda, Ryan (Emily) Folsom and Jessica (Ryan) Masters. Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren. There will be a private family memorial on Sunday, February 16. In lieu of flowers, the family request a donation be sent to Mid-Ohio Foodbank, 3960 Brookham Dr., Grove City, OH 43123 or midohiofoodbank.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
Download Now