Maloney, Margaret
1932 - 2020
Margaret Ellen "Maggie" Phillips Maloney, March 10, 1932 – May 29, 2020. Maggie was the first of six children born to Clair and Vergie Phillips in Elkins, WVA. She graduated from Cambridge (OH) High School in 1950, and moved to Columbus to attend Bliss College, when she met her husband Robert Maloney. They married on August 7, 1954 and raised seven children: Terri Houston, Dan (Ruth Ann) Maloney, Kathy (Jamie) Havens, Marty (Randy) Detwiler, Molly (deceased), Julie (Jim) Nugent, and Michael (Patricia Jackson) Maloney. Grandchildren: Christopher (Sameneh Hamadani) and Courtney Detwiler (James Rodgers), Julian Condo, Zak and Deirdre Houston, Andrew Havens, Jimmy and Patrick Nugent, Iyonna Jackson, and Maggie Maloney. Great grandchildren Alma Rogers and Noura Detwiler. Maggie is survived by her siblings Mary Ann (Dave) Gray, and Tom (Rita) Phillips. Her siblings Jim, Clair Roxie, and her dear Aunt Maxine Gum are waiting for her in heaven—as are her most precious angels husband Robert, daughter Molly and son-in-law Bill Houston. Because of COVID precautions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Donations in Maggie's memory can be sent to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. James the Less Parish, 1628 Oakland Park Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43224. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for an extended obituary.
1932 - 2020
Margaret Ellen "Maggie" Phillips Maloney, March 10, 1932 – May 29, 2020. Maggie was the first of six children born to Clair and Vergie Phillips in Elkins, WVA. She graduated from Cambridge (OH) High School in 1950, and moved to Columbus to attend Bliss College, when she met her husband Robert Maloney. They married on August 7, 1954 and raised seven children: Terri Houston, Dan (Ruth Ann) Maloney, Kathy (Jamie) Havens, Marty (Randy) Detwiler, Molly (deceased), Julie (Jim) Nugent, and Michael (Patricia Jackson) Maloney. Grandchildren: Christopher (Sameneh Hamadani) and Courtney Detwiler (James Rodgers), Julian Condo, Zak and Deirdre Houston, Andrew Havens, Jimmy and Patrick Nugent, Iyonna Jackson, and Maggie Maloney. Great grandchildren Alma Rogers and Noura Detwiler. Maggie is survived by her siblings Mary Ann (Dave) Gray, and Tom (Rita) Phillips. Her siblings Jim, Clair Roxie, and her dear Aunt Maxine Gum are waiting for her in heaven—as are her most precious angels husband Robert, daughter Molly and son-in-law Bill Houston. Because of COVID precautions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Donations in Maggie's memory can be sent to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. James the Less Parish, 1628 Oakland Park Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43224. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for an extended obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.