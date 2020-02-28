|
|
Marshall, Margaret
Margaret Ann Williamson Marshall, age 85, died February 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Rogers L. Marshall; her son, Larry (Lauraine) Marshall; daughters, Meg (Mike) Clark and Beth (Jeff) Rummel; grandchildren, Evan Rummel, Andrew (Maribeth) Rummel, Christy (Josh) Breece, and Alli Rummel; sister, Ruth (Joe) Ruf; several nephews, nieces, and cousins, and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Margaret Williamson of Marietta, Ohio. A celebration her life will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12pm at Life City Church, 609 W. Columbus St., Pickerington, OH 43147. She will be interred at a later time in the Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown, WV, overlooking her beloved Marietta and Ohio River. In lieu of flowers, donations may go to Motts Military Museum (5075 S. Hamilton Rd., Groveport, OH 43125) or to Neuromuscular Education Research Fund #312123 at OSU Wexner Medical Center (check payable to OSU Foundation), 1480 W. Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221 or online at https://www.osu.edu/giving fund #312123.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 29, 2020