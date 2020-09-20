1/
Margaret "Margie" McQuilton
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McQuilton, Margaret "Margie"
1938 - 2020
Margaret "Margie" McQuilton, of Columbus, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 81. Margie goes to join Craig, her husband of 47 years, who left us in 2015. Margie is survived by her daughter, Lauren Durant (nee McQuilton), and 3 grandchildren: Whitney, Zach and Colin. She is also survived by her sister Carol (Ernest) Beisswenger and numerous nieces and nephews. Margie was a longtime member of the Worthington Moose Lodge #1427. She was greatly loved by friends and family, and will always be missed. At Margie's request, there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, Worthington, Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved