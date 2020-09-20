McQuilton, Margaret "Margie"

1938 - 2020

Margaret "Margie" McQuilton, of Columbus, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 81. Margie goes to join Craig, her husband of 47 years, who left us in 2015. Margie is survived by her daughter, Lauren Durant (nee McQuilton), and 3 grandchildren: Whitney, Zach and Colin. She is also survived by her sister Carol (Ernest) Beisswenger and numerous nieces and nephews. Margie was a longtime member of the Worthington Moose Lodge #1427. She was greatly loved by friends and family, and will always be missed. At Margie's request, there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, Worthington, Ohio.



