Margaret "Peggy" Fahy Merrill, age 98, died March 21, 2020 at Ohio Living Westminster Thurber, where she made her home for the last 12 years. She was a graduate of the Dean College of Franklin, MA, and the Peter Bent Brigham School of Nursing in Boston, and then served as a nurse in the U.S. Army. Peggy was very active in the arts in Columbus, including the Columbus Symphony Orchestra Women's Assn., the Columbus Museum of Art Women's Board, and the Women's Guild of Opera Columbus. Since 1976 she participated in The Nurses Health study of Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital. Preceded in death by her husband Dr. Robert P. "Mike" Merrill, Jr., and son Robert P. "Jack" Merrill III. Survived by her children, Stephen, Timothy (Lois), Ellen Sullivan, and Christopher; 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated later at St. Patrick Church, and a private interment will be held at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, Columbus Museum of Art, or Opera Columbus. Online guestbook at
cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2020