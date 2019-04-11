|
|
Michel, Margaret
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Michel, age 89, of Marengo and formerly of Sunbury, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at home. She was born on October 16, 1929 in Greensburg, PA, to the late Otto R. and Jennie E. (Anderson) Johnson. Peggy graduated from Greensburg High School in 1947. She met the love of her life, Carl A. Michel, after his discharge from the U.S. Air Force and return from being stationed in Germany. They were married September 4, 1964. Together they shared 52 wonderful years of marriage, before Carl's passing in 2016. In addition to being a homemaker, Peggy helped Carl manage and work the 3C Fruit Farm in Sunbury for nearly 25 years. She was later a store cashier for Townley's IGA in Sunbury. Peggy loved animals and owned and cared for several pets over the years. She enjoyed traveling to Pennsylvania for family holidays, eating out with friends and spending time with her next-door neighbors, with whom she was especially close. The family wishes to express thanks to them for looking after Peggy and providing companionship in her later years. Peggy is survived by niece, Brenda (Dave) Sherbondy, Ligonier, PA, and their daughter, Kelsey Sherbondy, Washington, D.C.; and brother-in-law, Elmer Keyser, Stahlstown, PA. In addition to husband Carl, Peggy was preceded in death by son Richard E. Michel, and sister-in-law Janet Keyser. Friends may call Saturday, April 13 from 1-2 p.m., at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. 61, Sunbury, where service will immediately follow, with Pastor Adam Sonchai officiating. Additional visitation will be held at the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, Greensburg, PA, on Monday, April 15, at 11:30 a.m., with graveside services immediately following at St. Clair Cemetery, officiated by Pastor John Flower. Condolences and special memories may be shared at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the Michel family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2019