Mock, Margaret
Her work on Earth complete, Margaret E. Mock of Gahanna passed from this life to the next on Monday after a brief illness and just four weeks shy of turning 96. Margaret was born in Perry County, grew up on the family farm and was married for 54 years to Gene E. Mock, who preceded her in death in April 2000. As matriarch of the Mock Flock, Margaret raised five children with Gene and was also very influential in the upbringing of their eight grandchildren. She was happiest when she was doing something to help others, even if it was just folding clothes or drying dishes. Margaret and Gene were known for always graciously welcoming friends and family to their home for memorable parties, both planned and impromptu. A graduate of Thornville High School, Margaret later worked as a waitress at establishments including the Athletic Club, Columbus Country Club and Rocky Fork Hunt & Country Club. She also sold insurance and was an appliance department manager at Kmart in Gahanna. After Gene passed, Margaret enjoyed many "Mom-and-girls" cruises with her daughters, granddaughters and other family members. She also enjoyed playing euchre and embroidering. Margaret was a founding member of the Lambda Pi chapter of Delta Theta Tau, a national philanthropic sorority, and was a member of the Mathias Ridenour Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Friends who wish to honor her memory with a charitable contribution may give to Delta Theta Tau in care of Beth Wallis, 500 S. Colfax St., Martinsville, IN 46151. Survivors include children, Ann (Mike) Mancuso, Rick Mock, Mary Yost, Joy (Jim) Brown and Margene (Brad) Power; grandchildren, Kristin (Eric) Brooker, Mandy (Andy) Hickey, Lauren (Ryan) Beverung, Ben Yost, Kerry (Jenna) Mock, Steven (Sarah) Power, Andrew (Katie) Power and Megann Power; and great-grandchildren, Garrett Brooker, Dodge and Logan Hickey, Connor and Alaina Beverung, with two more expected this summer. Margaret was also preceded in death by daughter-in-law Deborah Mock, son-in-law Tom Yost, parents Grace and Perry Cooperrider and siblings. Friends are welcome to help her family celebrate Margaret's life in a visitation on Friday from 5-8p.m. at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, where the funeral service will be at 1p.m. Saturday. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020