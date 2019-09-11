|
|
Munch, Margaret
1925 - 2019
The daughter of Alfred and Gertrude Von Dach, Margaret passed peacefully into Jesus' arms on September 10, 2019 at Mount Carmel Hospital in Grove City, Ohio. She was born on October 23, 1925 and was blessed to live to the age of 93 to enjoy her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Walter Munch, who passed away in 1989. She leaves behind her two daughters, Susan (Munch) Hess and Sharon Munch Daily; her son-in-law, Morris Daily; her two grandsons, Jeremy (and wife, Sarah) Hess and Andrew Hess. Her two precious great-grandchildren, Eli Hess and Alice Hess, at least had the joy of knowing and loving her. Margaret was a very talented woman and a very loving mother. She will leave a void in the lives of her family, but she will remain in a special place in their hearts. Being a very Christian woman, she was looking forward to being in heaven with her loved ones who had passed away before her. Friends may call at the SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN Chapel, 229 E State Street, Columbus, OH 43215 on Sunday, September 15 beginning at 9am. Funeral service will begin at 10am with interment at Green Lawn Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Palliative Care/Hospice units at Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital, 5300 N Meadows Dr., Grove City, OH 43123. Thank you, and peace be with you and your loved ones. To share a fond memory or condolence to the family, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019