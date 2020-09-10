Murton, Margaret
Margaret Ann Cavan Murton, 73 of Hilliard, Ohio, passed into her Savior's loving arms on September 7, 2020 with her loving husband and immediate family by her side. Margaret was born in Los Angeles, California on September 18, 1946 to the late Jack and Margaret (Sibley) Cavan. She married the love of her life William (Bud) Murton on September 9, 1967 in Cleveland, Ohio. Margaret knew and loved our Lord Jesus Christ and rested in His sovereignty and grace. Many have said that she possessed and demonstrated an intuitive understanding of the Scriptures. She loved her family in the same way and created a loving home that welcomed many. Her love of the Lord led her to share His love with her children, grandchildren and friends. Her joy was having her family around her. She enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes football and Marching Band (TBDBITL) with Bud, cross-stitching, scrapbooking, decorating and gardening. She always loved planning and making the big meals for her family. Her kindness and love will always be remembered. She is survived by her husband, Bud, of 53 years. Her children, Peggy (Robert) Lehman, Amy (John) Thompson, Josh (Laura), Nathan (Sumer) and Alex (Sarah) Murton. Her 11 grandchildren, Isaac, Aaron, Maggie, Ella, Cogan, Jack, Emma, Rachel, Kora and Cavan and her sister, Kathleen (Cavan) and Jacob Schlosser. Graveside services will be held on a future date with the immediate family. Her celebratory Memorial Service will be held at Riverside Bible Church, 5330 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH 43235 at 2pm on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider Ohio Health Hospice and Riverside Bible Church for your contributions. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com
