Port, Margaret
1937 - 2020
Margaret "Margie" Port, age 82, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Anna Welker, great granddaughter Shiann, siblings Catherine Welker, Sarah "Sally" Cline, James "Jim" Welker, Pauline Loehr. Margie is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Darwin Austin Port; children, Gregory Darwin (Debbie) Port, Garret "Gary" John Port, Theresa Helen (Amy) Reyes-Port; grandchildren, Jared (Kaylee) Port, Nicholas (Kelley) Port, Benjamin Port, Caitlin (Justin) Chumita, Troy (Cora) Lockhart, Gregory (Bethany) Lockhart, Andrew (Katie Hoehn) Lockhart, Sarah Lockhart, Brittany Hammons, Richard (Sydney Chapman) Hammons, Christina Hammons; great grandchildren, Miles Darwin Port, Quinn Port, Sydney Port, Avery Port, Noah Lockhart, Troy Lockhart Jr., Garrett Lockhart, Mya Lockhart, Isiah Hammons, Cameron Hammons; sisters, Mary Welker, Virginia Temple; sisters-in-law, Elsie Port, Jessie Port; nieces and nephews, Robin Hepler, Jill Hager, Michael Cline, Anna Cline, Tom Cline, Mary Cline, Dick Cline, John Cline, Andy Cline, Randy Port, Sharon Buechner. She was a lifetime member of Holy Family Catholic church and attended 12 years of school there. Margie was a Cub Scout Leader for many years, and loved attending Dar's big band gigs. Most of all she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 5-7 pm with a memorial service beginning at 7 pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY Chapel, 3920 Broadway. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Family Soup Kitchen, 57 S. Grubb St., Columbus, OH 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign her online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020