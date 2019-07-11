|
|
Ryan, Margaret
1929 - 2019
Margaret Ryan was born September 17, 1929 and passed away in her sleep on July 1, 2019, ending a valiant struggle with Alzheimers. The stars shine even brighter now that she has gone to Heaven. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with a committal service in the Chapel on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2pm with a reception afterwards. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 E. State St., Columbus, OH 43215. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Columbus Chapter of the . https://
www.alz.org/centralohio or The Susan Komen Breast Cancer Foundation https://komencolumbus.org. For a complete obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com and share a memory or send condolences to Margaret's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 12, 2019