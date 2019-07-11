The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
229 East State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 224-6105
Committal
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ryan


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Margaret Ryan Obituary
Ryan, Margaret
1929 - 2019
Margaret Ryan was born September 17, 1929 and passed away in her sleep on July 1, 2019, ending a valiant struggle with Alzheimers. The stars shine even brighter now that she has gone to Heaven. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with a committal service in the Chapel on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2pm with a reception afterwards. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 E. State St., Columbus, OH 43215. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Columbus Chapter of the . https://
www.alz.org/centralohio or The Susan Komen Breast Cancer Foundation https://komencolumbus.org. For a complete obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com and share a memory or send condolences to Margaret's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
Download Now