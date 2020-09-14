1/
Margaret Sberna
1930 - 2020
Sberna, Margaret
1930 - 2020
Margaret "Meg" (Mooney) Sberna, age 90, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family on Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1930 in New Lexington, Ohio to Thomas Frederick and Elizabeth (Rice) Mooney. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 63 years, Sam Sberna, two sisters Libby (Mooney) Krogg, Mary Kay (Mooney) Olson, three brothers John Frederick Mooney, Paul Mooney and Dan Mooney. A devout Catholic, she was a member of St Brigid of Kildare Church in Dublin, Ohio. She is survived by three daughters, Jane Sberna, Julie (Frank) Pacetta, and Mary Pat Sberna; one brother, William Mooney; two grandchildren, Frankie (Essie) and Alle (Bobby) Patterson. Meg was an avid golfer and seamstress and enjoyed traveling, swimming, and spending winters in Florida with Sam. In May 2020, she moved to the National Church Residences Roxbury Memory Care facility where she flourished and enjoyed making new friends and participating in various activities. A private Mass of Christian Burial followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery will be held for the family. In her memory, please consider donating to the National Church Residences First Community Village Roxbury Memory Care to which the family is eternally grateful. Donations can be made online at https://www.nationalchurchresidences.org/donate/first-community-village-foundation/ or call 614.451.2151. The Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722, assisted the family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Sberna Family.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 14 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
