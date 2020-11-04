1/
Margaret Scott
1930 - 2020
Margaret Louise "Meg" Scott, 90, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born March 4, 1930 in Scioto County, Ohio to the late Joseph and Ruth (Graham) Hiles. She was a graduate of Northwest H.S, McDermott, Ohio. Longtime member of Briggsdale United Methodist Church, a charter member of Franklin County Genealogy Society, and member of First Families of Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Ivan Scott, sons Mark and Michael Scott and grandson Loren Baugess. Meg is survived by her son, David (Tammy) Scott; daughter, Lana (Darrell) Brewer; grandchildren, Larry Baugess, Jr., Benjamin Scott, and Elizabeth (Clay) Mace; great-grandchildren, Justin, Paint, Ava, Luke, and Levi; brothers, Edwin Hiles and Randall Hiles; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. Visitation will be held 12:30-1pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Grove City Cemetery. A Graveside Service will follow at 1pm with Pastor Scott Waibel officiating. Arrangements by Schoedinger Grove City Chapel. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Grove City Cemetery
NOV
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Grove City Cemetery
