|
|
Skobrak, Margaret
1944 - 2020
Margaret A. Skobrak, age 75, died 9:48 p.m. on Wednesday April 15, 2020. Born on Christmas Day in 1944 daughter of the late Carl and Mary (Dean) Skobrak. Also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Mohammad. She attended Mass at St. Thomas of The Apostle Church. She graduated from Eastmoor High School in 1963 and graduated from St. Mary of The Springs College in 1967. Marge taught sixth grade at St. Thomas School for two years and also worked as a librarian. She is survived by brothers, Carl and John (Libby) Skobrak; sisters, Patricia Skobrak and Jane Silwani; aunt Carolyn Dean; various cousins, special nephew Khalil Silwani and other nieces and nephews. Private arrangements by EGAN-RYAN NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Friends who wish may contribute in her memory to Mid-Ohio Food Bank.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2020