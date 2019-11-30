|
Skuban, Margaret
1950 - 2019
Margaret "Margie" Ann Skuban, 69, passed away Tuesday, November 19, surrounded by family and friends. Born in 1950, Margie was preceded in death by her parents Emil and Mary Skuban and brother Bill Skuban, and was a beloved aunt of Jay Skuban and Jenny Beene-Skuban. Margie attended Independence High School in Independence, Ohio, graduating in 1968. A member of the 1972 graduating class of The Ohio State University, Margie was a true Buckeyes football fan, holding season tickets and attending the 2019 Rose Bowl game and parade. Margie will be interred with her family at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Barberton, OH. A memorial service will be held December 8th, 2019, at The Ivory Room, 2 Miranova Place, Columbus. The family will receive from 11am to 1pm, with a service and luncheon to follow. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Margie's memory to the Furniture Bank of Central Ohio or the American Liver Foundation.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019