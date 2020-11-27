1/
Margaret Sorrell
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Margaret A. Sorrell, age 90, was born January 28, 1930, died on November 22, 2020. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Thurman. Survived by children, Linda (Craig) Heselton, Laura (Mark) Staker, and Robert (Kathy) Sorrell; grandchildren, Joy and Doug, Gabriel and Emily, Jennifer and Alain, Katie Ann and John, Brian and Katie, Joseph, Michael, Wesley and William, Jordan, Mack and Hunter; and 16 great grandchildren. Margaret was a volunteer for over 25 years at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Private family services will be held, with a memorial service to be planned at some future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Nationwide Children's Foundation, PO Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
