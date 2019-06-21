Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Eastside Grace Bretheran Church
7510 East Broad Street
Blacklick, OH
Margaret Southward


Margaret Southward Obituary
Southward, Margaret
1933 - 2019
Margaret A. Southward, age 85, of Blacklick, OH, died peacefully Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her home. Peggy is a member of the Eastside Grace Bretheran Church. Preceded in death by her husband Robert C. Southward, and their daughter Sherry Anderson. Survived by daughter, Sandy Southward; sons, Mike (Julie) Southward, Jeff (Ida) Southward; son-in-law, Gary Anderson; grandchildren, Jasen, Jessica, Shannon, Mandy, Shawn, Michelle, Gary Jr., Jeremy, and Andy; and many great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11am Sat., June 29, 2019 at the Eastside Grace Bretheran Church, 7510 East Broad Street, Blacklick, with Pastor John Harmony officiating. Private family interment. Contributions may be made to Eastside Grace Bretheran Church or Pelotonia in her memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or to send a condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 22, 2019
