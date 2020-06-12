Spurlock, Margaret "Peggy"
1937 - 2020
Margaret "Peggy" Spurlock, age 82, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, formerly Canal Winchester, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 10, 2020 after a longtime illness. She was a graduate of South High School where she would meet and later marry her high school sweetheart, Pete Spurlock. They would have celebrated 65 years of marriage on June 29, 2020. A loving mother to her children, Debbie Cameron and Brad (Roseann) Spurlock; grandchildren, Julie Knisley, Abbi (Josh) Spurlock, Maggi Spurlock, and Mitchell (Krista) Spurlock; great grandson, Dillon; sister, Sally Baker. Her youngest son, Brian, who preceded her in death and was our special guy for 23 years and brought joy to all. Her loves were her husband and soulmate, her children and grandchildren, all sports, especially a good golf game followed by cards with her girlfriends. She was our leader and our light and will be greatly missed by all. A special thanks to all the caregivers at Emerald Park, and our angels from VITAS Hospice for their incredible care of all. Friends and family may call from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Carroll Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.spence funeralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.