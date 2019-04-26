|
|
Tinderland, Margaret
1939 - 2019
Margaret Marie Tinderland (Seberig), September 10, 1939 to April 18, 2019.
Margaret passed away after suffering from a neurological disorder for several years. Her daughters, Elizabeth (Ralph) Busch and Victoria and Roger Beck were at her side. Margaret is pre-deceased by her husband Louis Tinderland, her first husband Donald Eckman, her father and step-mother George and Betty Seberig, her mother and step-father Margaret and John Waterston, her 3 brothers George, Frank and Tom Seberig, and her son-in-law Rockie Lowe. She is survived by her daughters; her step-daughters, Corinne (Barry) Taves, Jody (John) Irvine, Darla (Kevin Green) Tinderland; and her 12 grandchildren and their families. Margaret was born and raised in Columbus Ohio and moved to Canada the day after she was married in 1960. Her daughters were born in the Toronto area, where she lived until moving to the west coast in 1980. She lived in Victoria and Cobble Hill for many years, until her bookkeeping job at Knowledge Network moved her to the Lower Mainland. While there, she met and married Louis, and the two moved to Victoria in 2000 when she retired to take care of her stepfather. Margaret will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family, and her deep religious convictions. She is in a happier place, back with Louis – the love of her life, her soul mate. Her service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, 2 p.m. at First Memorial, 1155 Fort Street, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gorge Road Hospital. The staff made her last few months much more comfortable; their kindness and care are very much appreciated.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019