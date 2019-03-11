Home

Margaret Wallace Obituary
Wallace, Margaret
1957 - 2019
Margaret L. Wallace, age 61, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her residence. Born August 17, 1957 in Columbus, OH. Preceded in death by husband Kenneth Wallace Jr., father Joseph Ewing, brother Jim (Glenda) Ewing. Survived by mother, Margaret Roseberry; son, Mark (Athea) Wallace; grandsons, Noah and Isaiah Wallace; brothers, Gary (Georgia) Ewing, Joseph (Stella) Ewing, and David Ewing; "sisters at heart," Deandra Manning and Sandra Clary; numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. Friends may call Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the O.R. WOODYARD CO. South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. in Columbus, OH, where funeral service will be Friday 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019
