New Hope Reformed Church
5115 Ohio 750
Powell, OH 43065
Margaret Whipps

Margaret Whipps Obituary
Whipps, Margaret
Margaret E. Whipps, of Dublin, passed away January 11, 2020 at Kobacker House. Known as Peggy, she was born on January 25, 1925 in Wheeling W. VA to the late Robert G. and Ola Marcie Johnston. Peggy was married to Don W. Whipps for 71 years who passed in 2017. She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Jo Schwarz and Cheri Whipps and son-in-law, Clardy Schwarz. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 17 at New Hope Church in Powell. Inurnment will take place in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House or Ohio Health Hospice of Delaware County.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
