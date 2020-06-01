Margaret Woodring
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother on May 28, 2020. She was born on April 9, 1940 in Springfield, Ohio and is preceded by her parents Bill and Dorothy (Edgewood) Records, her husband Roger Woodring, daughter Diane Noakes, sister Mary Stafford and granddaughter Kimi Mendes. She is survived by her children, Mike Woodring, David (Toni) Woodring; daughter, Amy Woodring; and grandchildren, Sara (Jamie) Noakes, Jacqueline Garrett, Chrissie (Susan) Sediqe, Emily (DJ) Tanner; and Damien (Katie) Mendes; great grandchildren, Kylie Mendes, Isla and Brielle Tanner; sister, Theresa Cashin-Tripp; niece, Jenny Jenkins; and nephews, Aaron Cashin and Joe Stafford. She lived each day to its fullest and never met a stranger. She will be sorely missed, but we are comforted to know that we will be with her again. Thank you to NcNaughten Point for the love and care they provided.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
