Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
New Salem Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
New Salem Baptist Church
2956 Cleveland Ave.
Margaret Young


1930 - 2019
Margaret Young Obituary
Young, Margaret
1930 - 2019
Margaret Marie Young, age 89. Sunrise May 28, 1930 and Sunset October 15, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, October 25, 2019 at New Salem Baptist Church, 2956 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Glen Rest. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view the video tribute and to offer condolences to the Young Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019
