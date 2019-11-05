Home

North Broadway United Meth Chr
48 E North Broadway St
Columbus, OH 43214
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The North Broadway United Methodist Church
48 E N Broadway
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
The North Broadway United Methodist Church
48 E N Broadway
View Map
Margareta Elizabeth Frisch, passed away on Monday, October 28 at age 74. Born in Germany, she graduated from East High School, and was a teacher at Columbus City Schools for over 30 years. She is survived by her son, Nicholas (Delaney) Smith and grandchildren, Colson, Kenton, Ronan, Lachlan; and son, Alex (Katherine) Sauersmith and grandchild, Theodore. Visitation is on Sunday, November 10 from 2-3pm and funeral service starts at 3pm at The North Broadway United Methodist Church, 48 E N Broadway, 43214. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Franklin Park Conservatory, (https://www.fpconservatory.org/get-involved/giving/).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019
