Frisch, Margareta
1945 - 2019
Margareta Elizabeth Frisch, passed away on Monday, October 28 at age 74. Born in Germany, she graduated from East High School, and was a teacher at Columbus City Schools for over 30 years. She is survived by her son, Nicholas (Delaney) Smith and grandchildren, Colson, Kenton, Ronan, Lachlan; and son, Alex (Katherine) Sauersmith and grandchild, Theodore. Visitation is on Sunday, November 10 from 2-3pm and funeral service starts at 3pm at The North Broadway United Methodist Church, 48 E N Broadway, 43214. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Franklin Park Conservatory, (https://www.fpconservatory.org/get-involved/giving/).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019