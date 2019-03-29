Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
225 North Main Street
Johnstown, OH 43031
(740) 967-6085
Resources
More Obituaries for Margarette McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margarette McDaniel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margarette McDaniel Obituary
McDaniel, Margarette
1929 - 2019
Margarette Mary McDaniel, 89, passed away March 28, 2019. She was born in Boomer, West Virginia. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Otis McDaniel, parents Toney Perovich and Gladys (Johnie) Sheets. She is survived children, Ercyl (Larry) Grigsby and Brenda (Bob) Esber; grandchildren, Alicia McDaniel, Brad Esber and Brandon Esber; great- grandchildren, Xavier McDaniel and Madison Irwin. Also, survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 225 N. Main St, Johnstown on Monday, April 1, 2018 from 11am-12pm. Funeral Service will follow at 12pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Margarette's Honor. An online memorial will be available at www.ckfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now