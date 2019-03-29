|
|
McDaniel, Margarette
1929 - 2019
Margarette Mary McDaniel, 89, passed away March 28, 2019. She was born in Boomer, West Virginia. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Otis McDaniel, parents Toney Perovich and Gladys (Johnie) Sheets. She is survived children, Ercyl (Larry) Grigsby and Brenda (Bob) Esber; grandchildren, Alicia McDaniel, Brad Esber and Brandon Esber; great- grandchildren, Xavier McDaniel and Madison Irwin. Also, survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 225 N. Main St, Johnstown on Monday, April 1, 2018 from 11am-12pm. Funeral Service will follow at 12pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Margarette's Honor. An online memorial will be available at www.ckfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019